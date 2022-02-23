Bank of Baroda recruitment: Application begins for 42 vacancies

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment on regular/ contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments. The application process has begin from today, February 23 and the deadline for the submission of application form is March 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

Bank of Baroda vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies.

Bank of Baroda application fee: Candidates from the general/EWS/OBC category have to pay a fee of ₹600, while candidates from the SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates have to pay of ₹100.

Direct link to apply

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in

Click on the ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab

Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various positions on Regular/ Contractual basis for Fraud Risk & Risk Management Departments

Fill up the application form, select post, upload documents and pay the fee

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Submit the application form

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below: