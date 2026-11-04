Bank of Baroda has invited applications for the Wealth Management Services post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 805 Managerial posts in the organization.

Bank of Baroda WMS Recruitment 2026: Apply for 805 Managerial posts at bankofbaroda.bank.in, details here (Reuters Photo)

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The last date to apply is November 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details

Group Head: Assistant Vice President II: 8 posts Head Investment: Assistant Vice President II: 1 post Territory Head: Assistant Vice President I: 35 posts Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 2 posts Investment Product Manager: Assistant Vice President I: 791 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should check the educational qualification and age limit available on the Detailed Notification given here.

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Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Interview of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Interview of candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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Psychometric Test &/or PI shall be conducted to assess the candidate’s personality, level of communication, clarity & problem-solving innovativeness, level of efficiency, willingness to work in any part of the country, suitability for the post etc.

The Bank reserves its right to call for the PI, candidates in a ratio, at its sole discretion. Wherever online test is conducted, candidates shall be called for PI on the basis of their performance in the online test.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹850/- for UR, EWS & OBC candidates and ₹175/- for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women candidates. The candidate is required to pay the non-refundable application fee/Intimation charges irrespective of whether online test is conducted or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted or not for the interview.

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The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of Baroda.

Detailed Notification Here