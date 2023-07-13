Bank of Maharashtra begins registration for recruitment of scale 2, 3 Officers

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Bank of Maharashtra has started the online application window for 400 scale 2 and scale 3 Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms through the link given on bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is July 25.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for scale 2, 3 Officers posts on bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2023: Apply for Officer scale 2, 3 posts.

Of the total notified vacancies, 300 are for the Officers scale 2 and 100 are for the Officer scale 3 post.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC, ST, OBC, PwD) can apply for these posts.

Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable, an official statement said.

Candidates with professional qualification like CA, CMA, CFA can also apply.

The age limit for Officers Scale 3 vacancies is between 25 to 38 years and for Officers Scale 2, it is 25 to 35 years. The cut-off date for determining age limit is March 31, 2023.

The application fee is ₹1180 for unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is ₹118.

For further details, check the notification.

