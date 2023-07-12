Bank of Maharashtra to recruit for 400 Officer Scale II & III posts, apply at bankofmaharashtra.in from July 13

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Officer Scale II and III posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in. The registration process will open on July 13, 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra to recruit for 400 Officer Scale II & III posts(Bloomberg/Picture for representation)

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. The last date to apply is till July 25, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Officers in Scale III: 100 posts

Officers in Scale II: 300 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters/ years from a University or Institute recognized by the government of India.

Age Limit

The age limit of Officers Scale III is between 25 to 38 years and Officer Scale II is between 25 to 35 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online examination. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is 150 and 100 which will be converted into 75:25. The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50 percent for UR/EWS and 45% for SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD respectively.

Application Fees

The application fees for UR/EWS and OBC category is ₹1180/- and for SC/ST/ PwBD category is ₹118/-. The fee/ intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bank of Maharashtra.