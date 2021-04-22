BECIL Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 463 MTS and other posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL will close down the application process for MTS and other posts on April 22, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of BECIL on becil.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 463 posts in the organization.

The application process was started on April 11, 2021. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of test or written exam for some posts and interviews for other posts.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Investigator 300 Posts Supervisors 50 Posts System Analyst 4 Posts Senior Domain Expert 29 Posts Junior Domain Expert 41 Posts UDC 4 Posts MTS 18 Posts Subject Matter Expert – SME 7 Posts Young Professionals 10 Posts

‘Tentative centres/ locations for the written exam are: Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Kanpur/ Lucknow. However, the number of centres will be increased or decreased depending on the number of candidates’, read the notice.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above through these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BECIL on becilmol.cbtexam.in.

• Click on login link and enter the credentials.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.