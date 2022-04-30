Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BECIL Recruitment: Notification out for Paramedical staff at CNCI Kolkata
employment news

BECIL Recruitment: Notification out for Paramedical staff at CNCI Kolkata

BECIL Recruitment: The recruitment process for these paramedical staff vacancies at CNCI Kolkata will be completed through direct interview. 
BECIL Recruitment: Notification out for Paramedical staff at CNCI Kolkata (Representational photo)(HT file)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has invited eligible candidates to attend a walk-in interview for various paramedical posts at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata.

The vacancies are: Assistant Pharmacist (1), Radiotherapy Technician (4), and OT Technician (2). For the Assistant Pharmacist post, the interview is scheduled for May 6 and the reporting time is 10:30 am. Interview for Radiotherapy Technician posts will take pace on May 9 and the reporting time is 10:30 am. 

Interview for OT Technician posts will take place on May 17 and candidates will have to report at 2 pm. 

Salary of Assistant Pharmacist is 23,500 per month and for Radiotherapy Technician and OT Technician posts, it is 25,000 and 22,178, respectively. 

For eligibility criteria of each post, candidates can read the notification on becil.com. 

Download the notification and registration form here.

Candidates will have to submit the form along with the following documents at the time of interview:

  1. Educational/Professional Certificates
  2. Birth Certificate
  3. Caste Certificate, if any.
  4. Work Experience Certificates 
  5. PAN Card
  6. Aadhar Card
  7. Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (if already have)
  8. Police Verification (at the time of joining)

In case of any doubt/help candidates can email at sanyogita@becil.com or call at 0120-4177860.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
becil recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP