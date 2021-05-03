BFUHS Staff Nurse recruitment 2021: Apply for 503 posts at bfuhs.ac.in

The online application process to fill 503 vacancies for Staff Nurse began on May 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply for these posts is May 15.

Out of 503 vacancies, 473 are for Staff Nurse at Govt Medical Colleges Amritsar, Patiala, and other attached hospital under Department of Medical Education and Research, Government of Punjab and 30 posts of the Staff Nurse are at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot and constituent hospitals under BFUHS, Faridkot.

This recruitment process is taking place due to the emergency situation arisen due to Covid-19 pandemic.

To know eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, visit the official website of Baba Farid University at bfuhs.ac.in or see the notification below.