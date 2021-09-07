Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BHEL recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies for engineers and supervisors
BHEL recruitment 2021: 22 vacancies for engineers and supervisors

BHEL recruitment 2021: BHEL has invited applications for recruitment of experienced engineers and supervisors in civil discipline on fixed tenure appointment basis for a period of two years at their project sites in India.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:46 PM IST
BHEL recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the BHEL at careers.bhel.in or pser.bhel.com and apply online.(File)

BHEL recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment of experienced engineers and supervisors in civil discipline on fixed tenure appointment basis for a period of two years at their project sites in India. The online submission of applications for the mentioned posts began on September 4 and the last date to apply for the mentioned posts is September 24. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the BHEL at careers.bhel.in or pser.bhel.com and apply online.

BHEL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is to fill 7 vacancies of engineer (FTA-Civil) and 15 vacancies of supervisor (FTA-Civil).

BHEL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of a candidate for the mentioned posts is 34 years, as on September 1, 2021.

The upper age limit of a candidate belonging to OBC (Non Creamy Layer) category is relaxable by 3 years. The upper age limit of a candidate belonging to SC/ST category is relaxable by 5 years.

BHEL recruitment eligibility criteria for engineer (FTA-Civil):

Candidates must have full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of reinforced cement concrete structures (RCC) / structural steel fabrication and erection work / Piling work/ RCC Chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

BHEL recruitment eligibility criteria for supervisor (FTA-Civil):

Candidates must have full-time diploma in civil engineering from a recognised Indian University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates. Candidates should have 2 years' post qualification experience in execution of Reinforced Cement Concrete Structures (RCC)/ structural steel fabrication and erection work/ piling work/ RCC chimney in infrastructural industries such as power plant, steel plant, cement plant, refineries, petro-chemicals or any other large scale industrial / infrastructure projects.

Direct link to apply for the post of experienced engineers/supervisors: for the Post of Experienced Engineers / Supervisors 

How to apply for the post of experienced engineers/supervisors:

Visit the official website of BHEL at bhel.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Current Job Openings" under 'Career with BHEL' section.

A new webpage will open.

Click on the link that reads, "BHEL PSER needs experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline on Fixed Tenure Appointment basis".

Click on 'Apply Online' link .

Click on 'I accept' link.

Choose engineer or supervisor post in the column and click on 'Submit' option.

Fill in the application form and submit.

Download the form and take its print out for future use.

 

