BHEL recruitment 2021: 27 vacancies for medical professionals, apply now

BHEL recruitment 2021: Apply for the various vacancies of Medical Professionals
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST
BHEL recruitment 2021: Apply for the various vacancies of Medical Professionals

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has invited applications from medical professionals for recruitment as specialists in E2 grade for its various hospitals / dispensaries at units / offices at Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Vizag & Delhi / NCR. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 7. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the BHEL at careers.bhel.in and apply online.

BHEL recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies of Sr. Medical Officer (Specialist).

BHEL recruitment age limit: The upper age limit for the said post is 37 years.

BHEL recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay 354 as the application fee plus GST.

BHEL recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should have MBBS Degree with a Post Graduate Degree in the Specialty Concerned with one year of relevant post qualification experience/practice.

BHEL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment of Medical Professionals’

Click on apply online

Fill in the online application

Upload scanned photographs and documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

