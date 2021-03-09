Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: 200 vacancies for Assistants on offer
Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: 200 vacancies for Assistants on offer

Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bscb.co.in on or before March 26, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021. (Screengrab )

Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: The Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) on Tuesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) on its official website.

The bank has tentatively scheduled the recruitment examination to be conducted in April 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies, out of which 181 vacancies are for 11 District Central Cooperative Banks, and 19 for Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited.

"Graduate or Equivalent from any UGC recognized the university of India," reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PHD category are required to pay an application fee of 550. For other candidates, the registration fee is 750.

"No call letter will be posted at the address of applicants. Call letters can be downloaded from BSCB website bscb.co.in. Online examination will be conducted in the Month of April 2021 on various dates and at various examination centers for which candidates will be informed later," reads the notice.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

