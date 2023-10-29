Bihar Police Constable Date 2023 Live: CSBC to announce dates on csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023 Live Updates: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) is expected to announce revised dates for the Bihar Police Constable recruitment examination soon. Candidates can download it from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in when announced.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2023 Live Updates (csbc.bih.nic.in)

Originally, these exams were supposed to be held on October 1, 7 and 15. However, only the October 1 exam was held which was cancelled by the CSBC after it found that a large number of candidates took aid of unfair means during both shifts. Exams scheduled for October 7 and 15 were also postponed until further notice.

The commission announced that revised dates for all the three exam days will be intimated on its website and through newspapers.

This recruitment drive is for 21,391 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police. Follow this live blog for Bihar Police Constable exam new dates and other related updates.