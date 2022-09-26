Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 26, 2022 05:19 PM IST

BPSSC will release the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts tomorrow.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter releasing on September 27
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts tomorrow, September 27 at 11.00 AM. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter using their registration number or mobile number and date of birth.

“Selection Letter download will start from 27th September 2022, 11 am”, reads the official website.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter: How to download

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub-Inspector 2019 Selection Letter

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the selection letter

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Topics
bihar police selection process
