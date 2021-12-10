Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: BPSSC hall ticket released, download link here
employment news

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: BPSSC hall ticket released, download link here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: BPSSC hall ticket released, download link here
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC has released Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 on December 10, 2021. Candidates can download the SI and Sergeant admit card through the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 12, 2021 in two shifts. 

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download admit card here

BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of BPSSC on bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 link available on the website.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1998 posts of Police Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant. Candidates will have to carry vaccination certificate at the exam hall to appear for the exam. 

RELATED STORIES

The registration process was started on August 16 and ended on September 24, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSSC. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP