BIS Recruitment 2021: 28 Scientist-B vacancies on offer, here's how to apply

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited application for the post of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of BSI. (ANI File Photo)

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited application for the post of Scientist-‘B’ in the specified disciplines and categories. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of BSI at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

The application process began on June 5 and the last date to apply is June 25.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28 vacancies in various disciplines.

Age limit: The maximum age limit of candidates is 30 years of age as of June 25.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as the application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, Person with benchmark disability, Women Category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Selection process: shortlisting of candidates for a personal interview will be based on GATE 2019, GATE 2020, GATE 2021 scores.

How to apply

Visit the official website of BSI career at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

On the home page click on the recruitment advertisement

Click on the recruitment to the post of Scientist- B

Click on the register tab and fill in all the required details

Submit the application form

For more details, candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website of BSI at https://bis.gov.in/index.php/career-opportunities/

