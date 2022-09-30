BOB recruitment 2022: 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and other posts on offer

Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth. The application process commenced from today, September 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 20. Candidates can apply online at www.bankofbaroda.in.

BOB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 346 vacancies of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head), and Operations Head-Wealth.

BOB recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for General and OBC candidates and for SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidate teh application fee is ₹100.

Direct link to apply

BOB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at bankofbaroda.in

On the homepage, click on “Current Opportunities”

Click on “Apply Now” under the desired posts

Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

