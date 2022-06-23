Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BOB SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 325 Specialist Officer posts, details here

BOB to recruit candidates for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB on bankofbardoda.in.
BOB SO Recruitment 2022(Reuters / File)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 01:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bank of Baroda, BOB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BOB on bankofbardoda.in. The registration process was started on June 22, 2022 and will end on July 12, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 325 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Relationship Manager: 75 Posts
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit: 100 Posts
  • Credit Analyst: 100 Posts
  • Corporate & Inst. Credit: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by group discussion and/ or interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS category will have to pay 600/- as application fees and SC/ST/PWD/Women category candidates will have to pay 100/-. The payment should me made online using Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, UPI etc.

