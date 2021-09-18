Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 87 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in
employment news

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 87 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

BPCL to recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS on mhrdnats.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:52 AM IST
BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 87 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021. 

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Graduate Apprentice 42 Posts
  • Technician Apprentice 45 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

  • Graduate Apprentice: First class engineering degree in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.
  • Technician Apprentice: First class Diploma in Engineering in the respective discipline with 60 percent marks from State Board of Technical Education/ Recognized Indian University.

The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years of age. 

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared according to categories General SC/ST/OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates. 

RELATED STORIES

Detailed Notification here

Other Details 

Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprenticeship Act and/or having one year of experience are not eligible to apply. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpcl sarkari naukri apprenticeship vacancy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Odisha Police recruitment 2021: Apply for 244 constable posts 

CLW Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 492 posts on clw.indianrailways.gov.in

HPSC SDAO Recruitment: Apply for 26 sub divisional agricultural officer posts

Oil India invites applications to recruit 35 Grade C, Grade B, Grade A officers
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP