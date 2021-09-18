BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 87 posts on mhrdnats.gov.in

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, BPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, NATS on mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021.

The duration of Apprenticeship training will be for a period of one year as per the Apprentices (Amendment) Act, 1973. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 42 Posts

Technician Apprentice 45 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Apprentice: First class engineering degree in the respective discipline with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.

Technician Apprentice: First class Diploma in Engineering in the respective discipline with 60 percent marks from State Board of Technical Education/ Recognized Indian University.

The age limit should be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying exam and interview. The final merit list will be prepared according to categories General SC/ST/OBC/PwD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

Detailed Notification here

Other Details

Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing apprenticeship under the Apprenticeship Act and/or having one year of experience are not eligible to apply.