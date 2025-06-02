BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Registration begins today, apply for 1250 posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 on June 2, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1250 posts in the organisation. BPSC 71st Prelims 2025: Registration begins today, apply for 1250 posts

The registration process will end on June 30, 2025.

It is mandatory to pass graduation or equivalent examination from a recognized university to apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years and 22 years for each service. The maximum age for Unreserved (Male) is 37 years, Unreserved (Female), Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes (Male and Female) is 40 years and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Male and Female) is 42 years.

Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination is the screening test, on the basis of which candidates will be selected for the main exam. The prelims exam will have objective type multiple choice questions. The duration of the examination will be two hours and total marks will be 150.

Negative marking will be done for wrong answers in the Preliminary Examination. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answer.

How to Apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on BPSC 71st CCE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay Rs. 200/- as Biometric fee for each examination (i.e. 7155 CCE / FAO) and separately for each examination (i.e. 71st CCE / FAO) as per category wise:-

(i) Rs. 600/- for General Candidates and other candidates.

(ii) Rs. 150/- for SC/ST candidates of Bihar State only, for all (Reserved/Unreserved Category) Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar State and Divyang Candidates (40% or more).