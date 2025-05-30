BPSC 71st CCE 2025 notification released for 1250 posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, check registration dates

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 71st CCE 2025 notification on May 30, 2025. The Combined (Preliminary) Competitive examination will fill 1250 posts. Candidates can check the official notification available on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 71st CCE 2025 notification released for 1250 posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

The registration process for the preliminary examination will begin on June 2, 2025 and will conclude on June 30, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory to pass graduation or equivalent examination from a recognized university to apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years and 22 years for each service. The maximum age for Unreserved (Male) is 37 years, Unreserved (Female), Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes (Male and Female) is 40 years and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Male and Female) is 42 years.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay Rs. 200/- as Biometric fee for each examination (i.e. 7155 CCE / FAO) and separately for each examination (i.e. 71st CCE / FAO) as per category wise:-

(i) Rs. 600/- for General Candidates and other candidates.

(ii) Rs. 150/- for SC/ST candidates of Bihar State only, for all (Reserved/Unreserved Category) Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar State and Divyang Candidates (40% or more).

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on BPSC 71st CCE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.