BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Notification for 1024 posts out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow

Bihar Public Service Commission has released notification to fill the Assistant Engineer posts. The registration process will begin on April 30 and will close on May 28, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1024 posts in the organisation. BPSC AE Recruitment 2025: Notification for 1024 posts out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 984 posts

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 36 posts

3. Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above should have a degree in in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from any Indian University/Institute (A.I.C.T.E. Approved) OR only the degree obtained in regularly conducted technical courses from deemed universities recognized by the University Grants Commission will be valid and not the degree obtained in technical courses conducted through distance education.

NaBFID Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 66 posts at nabfid.org, direct link to apply here

Candidates should be an associate member of the Institute of Engineering or should have passed Branch- "A" and "B" from the Institute of Engineers, India or should have obtained other degree by passing the equivalent examination of Branch- "A" and "B" from an institute recognized by the Institute of Engineers, India.

The age limit of the candidate should be above 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) will be done by calculating the marks obtained in the written competitive examination (objective) conducted by the Selection Commission and the preference of work done on contractual basis.

SSC issues fresh list of 'eligible teachers' of 2016 recruitment test

The written examination will consist of six papers, out of which 04 papers will be compulsory and 02 papers will be optional. The first 04 papers namely General English, General Hindi, General Studies and General Engineering Science will be objective. Two optional papers will be in objective form, which will be different for Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Papers of General English and General Hindi will be only qualifying, in which it will be mandatory to obtain minimum 30 marks in each, i.e. other papers will be evaluated only after obtaining the minimum prescribed marks in both the papers separately.

Application Fee

1. For General Candidates - Rs. 750/-

2. For SC/ST candidates of Bihar State only - Rs. 200/-

3. For all Female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar State - Rs. 200/-

4. For Divyang Candidates (40% or more) - Rs. 200/-

5. For all other candidates - Rs. 750/-

In addition to the above-mentioned examination fee, the candidate will also have to pay the charges prescribed by various banks, which can be paid online.