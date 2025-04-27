NaBFID Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 66 posts at nabfid.org, direct link to apply here

National Bank of Financing Infrastructure and Development, NaBFID has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NaBFID at nabfid.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. NaBFID Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 66 posts at nabfid.org, direct link

The registration process started om April 26, 2025. The last date to apply is May 19, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

RRB JE CBT 2 exam held on April 22 cancelled, check notice here

Vacancy Details

1. Lending Operations (Lending & Project Finance): 31 posts

2. Human Resources: 2 posts

3. Accounts: 3 posts

4. Investment & Treasury: 1 post

5. Legal: 2 posts

6. Information Technology & Operations: 7 posts

7. Administration: 1 post

8. Risk Management: 9 posts

9. Corporate Strategy, Partnership and Ecosystem Development: 7 posts

10. Compliance: 2 posts

11. Internal Audit: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test. The written test comprises of 100 marks and number of questions is 80. Penalty for wrong answer: ¼ marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Online examination will be conducted in the following cities: Ahmedabad/ Gandhinagar, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Guwahati, Chandigarh/ Mohali, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Pune, Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane/ MMR region and Delhi/ NCR.

The minimum Qualifying marks will be (i) 40% for Section A & B each (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) (ii) Overall 50% for Total (A) & (B) (45% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NaBFID.