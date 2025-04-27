BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

Bihar Technical Service Commission, BTSC has invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 11389 posts in the organisation. BTSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Apply for 11389 posts at btsc.bihar.gov.in(Unsplash)

The registration process started on April 25, 2025. The last date to apply is May 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed General Nursing and Midwifery (G.N.M.) course of duration determined from time to time by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi from a recognized institute and to have the related certificate. Along with this it will also be essential to be registered with Bihar Nurse Registration Council, Patna.

The age limit of the candidate should be below 37 years for unreserved category, 40 years for unreserved female category, 40 years for BC/OBC category and 42 years for SC/ST category.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written exam and work experience. The total 75 marks is allotted for written exam and 25 marks for satisfactory work experience.

Application Fees

1. General Category / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class / Economically Weaker Section: Rs. 600/-

2. Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

3. Female Candidates of Reserved / Unreserved Category (Permanent Resident of Bihar State): Rs. 150/-

4. Candidates from outside the state, irrespective of their category, be it male or female: Rs. 600/-

Candidates will have to pay only 150 rupees as exam fee. Application fee will be deposited by the candidates through online mode only through debit card/credit card/internet banking/UPI and a copy of the receipt will be kept safe with the applicant.