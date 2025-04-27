Railway Recruitment Boards has cancelled RRB JE CBT 2 exam held on April 22 shift 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs. RRB JE CBT 2 exam held on April 22 cancelled, check notice here(Rajkumar)

The Railway Board has cancelled the examination after it found out that some questions of shift-1 got repeated in shift-2 of CBT-2 due to some inadvertent errors occurred in the software system.

The official notice reads, "RRBs follow a system to ensure highest standard of confidentiality in creation, processing, maintenance, storage , encryption and administration of question sets . And ensure zero human intervention in question paper setting and transmission to exam centers. This has been done through software-based methodology. In view of the above, the exam held on 2nd shift of 22.04.2025 is cancelled and the same exam will be rescheduled in near future."

The rescheduled date for the CBT 2 for the affected candidates will be intimated in due course.

The RRB JE 2nd stage computer based test was held on April 22, 2025. The provisional answer key has been released. The last date to raise objection is till April 30, 2025. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Those candidates who will qualify the second stage CBT will have to appear for document verification and medical examination. Short listing of Candidates for the DV shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 2nd Stage CBT. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.