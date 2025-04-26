Menu Explore
RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 released, download via direct link; know about objection window

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 26, 2025 03:53 PM IST

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 has been released. The direct link to download is given below. 

Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB JE CBT 2 answer key. Candidates who appeared for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) can check the provisional key on the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 has been released. Candidates can download via direct link here
RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 has been released. Candidates can download via direct link here

Direct link to download RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key

Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also opened the objection window, and released the questions and responses.

Candidates will be able to download answer keys, questions, and responses and challenge the provisional key between April 25 to April 30, 2025, up to 11:55 PM.

Also read: APSC Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 32 posts of Junior Engineer under fishery dept, check details

Additionally, to challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

Also read: UPSC NDA 1 result 2025: Where to check marks online when announced

The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment. No representation from candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained after the deadline, that is April 30.

Also read: Odisha Police announces 2,800+ vacancies in Special Striking Force, check eligibility, monthly pay & other details here

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official RRB regional website.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRBs.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 released, download via direct link; know about objection window
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
