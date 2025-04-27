Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 27, 2025 12:14 PM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Veterinary Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsv.gov.in. 

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts
UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts

The last date to apply is May 15, 2025. The last date for printing of complete submitted online application is upto May 16, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist-B: 6 posts

2. Scientific Officer: 4 posts

3. Professor: 1 post

4. Lecturer: 1 post

5. Technical Officer: 3 posts

6. Training Officer: 9 posts

7. Senior Veterinary Officer: 16 posts

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key 2025 released, download via direct link; know about objection window

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Passing Criteria

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

Govt taking several measures to ensure employment opportunities keep growing for youth, says PM Modi

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Detailed Notification Here

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts at upsc.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On