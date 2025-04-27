UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 40 Senior Veterinary Officer and other posts

The last date to apply is May 15, 2025. The last date for printing of complete submitted online application is upto May 16, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Scientist-B: 6 posts

2. Scientific Officer: 4 posts

3. Professor: 1 post

4. Lecturer: 1 post

5. Technical Officer: 3 posts

6. Training Officer: 9 posts

7. Senior Veterinary Officer: 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Passing Criteria

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.