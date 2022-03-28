BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40506 vacancies from March 28

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar Public Service Commission on March 28 will commence the application process for 40506 vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission on March 28 will commence the application process for 40506 vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The deadline for the submission of application form is April 22. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in and apply for the same at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40506 vacancies out of which 13761 vacancies are reserved for the female candidates.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should not exceed 60 years. 

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment application fee: Unreserved category candidates have to pay 750 as application fee , while SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD candidates must pay a fee of 200.

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link give against the notification

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

upload all the required documents

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Check notification here

 

