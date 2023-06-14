BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1,70,461 posts begins on June 15

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2023 05:39 PM IST

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 registration will begin tomorrow, June 15, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to apply given below.

Bihar Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023 onwards. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in the organisation. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration for 1,70,461 posts begins tomorrow(HT)

The last date to apply for the post is till July 12, 2023. The direct link to apply will also be available to candidates on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in as well.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 200/- for SC/ST, all women candidates and physically handicapped candidates. For other candidates, the application fees is 750/-. The fees should be paid through online mode only. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

