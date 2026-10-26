Bihar Public Service Commission will close the registration process for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 on October 26, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the teacher posts can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Last date today to apply for 33320 posts at bpsc.bih.gov.in, direct link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All those candidates who want to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria before starting the registration process.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Direct link to apply here

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode: Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.

The number of vacancies has increased from 32388 to 33320 after including a total of 493 posts of school teachers in secondary schools and a total of 439 vacant posts of school teachers in higher secondary schools.

Uttarakhand govt lifts freeze on recruitment ahead of polls

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.