The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2027. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination can check the direct link through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Session 1 Exam 2027: NTA introduces Meri Pehchaan platform for registration, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

This year onwards, the Agency has introduced Meri Pehchaan portal to register for JEE Main exam. The official brochure reads, “Application form registration has been enabled through the single sign on service-Meri Pehchaan of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for the convenience of the applicants.”

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MeriPehchaan enables users to authenticate themselves once and securely access various integrated applications without the need for repeated sign-ins. The platform integrates multiple identity providers such as JanParichay, DigiLocker, and e-Pramaan, thereby ensuring interoperability and a unified user experience.

Users can register on the platform using basic details such as name, date of birth, and mobile number, and may complete verification through eKYC using Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License or APAAR. The platform supports advanced features such as multi-factor authentication, password-less login and the ability to manage multiple accounts linked to a single mobile number.

The last date to apply is November 22, 2026. The submission of the online application form with a late fee will begin on November 23 and will end on November 26, 2026.

The correction window will open on November 27 and will end on November 29, 2026. The city intimation slip will be out on December 30, 2026. The JEE Main admit card will be available for download from January 13, 2027.

The Session 1 Joint Entrance Examination will be held on January 22 to 24 and January 28 to 30, 2026. The examination will be held across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be held in two shifts.

The JEE Main exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

A candidate can apply for Session-1 (January 2027) examination and pay the exam fee accordingly. The candidates will be given an opportunity to apply for Session-2 (April 2027) separately (using the same application number) along with the fee payment, for which a separate notification will be issued.

The application fee can be checked by candidates on the Information Bulletin available on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

Official Notice Here

Direct link to apply here