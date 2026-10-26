Uttarakhand government announced that a recruitment drive will start in the state for vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in the state's aided non-government secondary schools. Uttarakhand govt lifts freeze on recruitment ahead of polls

A statement issued by the state govt on Sunday mentioned that "in this election year, and with the interests of students in mind, the state government has lifted the long-standing freeze on the recruitment process."

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School management committees will now be able to fill vacant positions in their respective schools, based on the number of students enrolled.

In a statement issued to the media, the state's School Education Minister, Dhan Singh Rawat, affirmed that the government is committed to strengthening the state's education system and ensuring the availability of necessary human resources in schools.

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"While some school management committees have been approaching the High Court regarding the recruitment of teachers and staff, other schools-lacking such resources-have been struggling to function with a minimal number of teachers. In light of this, a decision has been made to facilitate the appointment of regular teachers and staff across all such schools," said Rawat.

He also added that recruitment will only proceed for sanctioned vacant posts that have been formally revived or restored by the competent authority, thereby preventing any potential administrative hurdles in the future.

"The actual requirements of the schools and their student enrollment figures will be given priority during the recruitment of teachers. Recruitment for teaching positions will be aligned with the number of students, ensuring both an adequate number of teachers and an improvement in the overall quality of education," added the school education minister.

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He instructed departmental officials to ensure strict compliance with established rules and government mandates during the recruitment process in non-government (aided) schools, so that the process may be conducted in a transparent, fair and lawful manner.