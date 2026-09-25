Bihar Public Service Commission has started the registration process for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the vacant posts of School Teachers in the Education Department, Bihar, under the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4.0) of the Fourth Phase can find the direct link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 32k+ posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the exam is October 26, 2026. The last date for fee payment is October 26, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32388 posts in the organization.

Direct link to apply for BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026

BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria before starting the registration process.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.

2. Click on the BPSC TRE 4 Notification 2026 registration link available on the home page.

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4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The application fee to apply for the examination is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode- Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net banking/ UPI.

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If candidates apply for more than one category, they must pay separate examination fees for each category, i.e., categories 1 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12. In addition to the above examination fees, candidates will also be required to pay charges as prescribed by various banks, which will be automatically deducted by the bank upon online payment.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 32388 posts in the organization. Of the total vacancies, 3,847 posts have been earmarked for Classes 1 to 5, 8,563 for Classes 6 to 8, 3,877 for Classes 9 and 10, and 16,101 for Classes 11 and 12.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.