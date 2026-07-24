The Bihar government is gearing up to conduct BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026 soon. The examination will be conducted to recruit teachers for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026: When will notification release? check exam dates here

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The School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) is scheduled to be held from September 22 to September 27, 2026. According to the ETV Bharat report, Mithilesh Tiwari said that the assessment of the requirement of teachers for schools is being done as a part of their ongoing transfer process. Once it is complete, we will send the recruitment requisition for TRE -IV to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the last week of July.

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The exact date and time of the BPSC TRE 4 notification's release have not been announced by the Commission, but since the exams will be held in September, it is expected that the notification and registration process will begin by August. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

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{{^usCountry}} The examination will comprise two papers- Paper 1 is Language (Qualifying) and General Studies subject, and Paper 2 is Language (Qualifying), General Studies and Subject- Specific. The exam will comprise 150 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The examination will comprise two papers- Paper 1 is Language (Qualifying) and General Studies subject, and Paper 2 is Language (Qualifying), General Studies and Subject- Specific. The exam will comprise 150 marks. The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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Language Part I will be qualifying. The written examination to be conducted for all special school teachers will be objective and multiple-choice (MCQ) based. Each question will carry one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

To pass the examination, general category candidates appearing in the written examination will have to obtain 40%; backward class candidates, 36.5%; extremely backward class candidates, 34%; and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women and differently-abled candidates, 32% minimum qualifying marks.

BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026: How to apply

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To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC.

2. Click on BPSC TRE 4 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Meanwhile, the state government has decided to recruit 1 lakh school teachers over the next five years. The state government will recruit around 20000 teachers every year between 2026 and 2030. This step will be taken to address the shortfall in primary-to-higher-secondary schools.