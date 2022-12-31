BRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 567 posts in General Reserve Engineer Force

Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BRO at bro.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 567 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Radio Mechanic: 2 posts

Operator Communication: 154 posts

Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts

Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts

MSW Driller: 11 posts

MSW Mason: 149 posts

MSW Painter: 5 posts

MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available on the official site of BRO.

Official Notice Here