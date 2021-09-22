Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSF Constable GD recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 269 vacancies

BSF Constable GD recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 269 vacancies is September 22
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
BSF Constable GD recruitment 2021:Tomarrow last date to apply for 269 vacancies(HT)

The applications process for the post of constable (General Duty) under the Sports quota in Border Security Force will end on September 22. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of BSF recruitment at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 269 vacancies under the sports quota in Border Security Force.

BSF Constable recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 23 years.

BSF Constable recruitment 2021 Education qualification: The candidates should have done Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

BSF Constable recruitment 2021 application fee: The male candidates from the Unreserved and OBC category have to pay 100 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for females and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

Direct link to apply

BSF Constable recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the BSF Recruitment website rectt.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage click on the recruitment opening

Click on apply here

Register yourself and generate OTP

Fill in all the required details

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

 

