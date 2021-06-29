BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 175 SI, ASI and other posts on bsf.gov.in
Directorate General Border Security Force, BSF has invited applications from candidates to apply for SI, ASI and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of BSF on bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for all the posts mentioned above is till July 26, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 175 posts in the organization.
Male and female candidates can apply online for Group B and Group C posts through online mode. Candidates can check eligibility, selection process and other details below.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the post
|Number of vacancies
|Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector)
|49 Posts
|Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector)
|8 Posts
|Constable (Storeman)
|8 Posts
|SI (Staff Nurse)
|37 Posts
|ASI (Operation Theatre Technician)
|1 Post
|ASI (Laboratory Technician)
|28 Posts
|CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/ Aya)
|9 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the complete educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification given here.
Selection Process
The selection procedure for the post mentioned above comprises of written exam, second phase exam comprising of documentation, physical standards test, physical efficiency test and medical exam.
Application Fees
The application fees are ₹200/- for Group ’B” posts and Rs. 100/- for Group ‘C’ Posts. The examination fees or application fees should be paid through net banking, credit or debit card, nearest authorized common service centre.