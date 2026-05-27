BSNL Junior Telecom Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification for 100 posts released, check registration date
BSNL will recruit for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 100 posts on bsnl.co.in. The details are given here.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has invited applications for Junior Telecom Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official BSNL website at bsnl.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will begin on June 4 and will end on July 3, 2026. The editing window will open on July 4 and will close on July 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Age Limit
The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 and 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.
Selection Process
The candidates shall have to undergo a computer-based multiple-choice objective-type test comprising the following three sections: Engineering Stream Section I, Engineering Stream Section II, and General Ability Test Section III. All candidates appearing in the "Computer-based Multiple Choice-Objective Type Test" shall be given a score based on their performance in the "Computer-based Multiple Choice-Objective Type Test".
Application Fee
The examination fee is ₹2000/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode only - Internet banking, credit card, debit card.{{/usCountry}}
The examination fee is ₹2000/- for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode only - Internet banking, credit card, debit card.{{/usCountry}}
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Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News