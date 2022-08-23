BSNL to recruit 100 Apprentices for Karnataka circle, apply on bsnl.co.in
BSNL will recruit candidates for 100 Apprentice posts for Karnataka circle. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSNL on bsnl.co.in.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Karnataka circle has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSNL on bsnl.co.in. The registration process was started on August 22 and will end on August 30, 2022.
This recruitment drive will fill up 100 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: August 22, 2022
- Closing date for enrolling in NATS portal BSNL: August 29, 2022
- Last date for applying BSNL Karnataka circle: August 30, 2022
- Handling over of database to BSNL Karnataka circle for conducting certificate verification: September 5, 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have degree/ graduate and a diploma in engineering or technology granted by a state council or board of technical education established by a state government in relevant discipline. The candidates should have passed Engineering in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for certificate verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSNL.