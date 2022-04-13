Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSPHCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 185 Jr Accounts Clerk & other posts

BSPHCL will recruit candidates for Junior Accounts Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSPHCL on bsphcl.co.in.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited, BSPHCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Clerk and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BSPHCL on bsphcl.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 18, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 185 posts in the organisation. 

The last date for modification/ edit in application form is till April 21, 2022. The tentative date of exam is May 12, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Electrical Engineer: 10 Posts
  • Assistant Executive Engineer: 8 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Accounts Officer: 10 Posts
  • Revenue Officer: 2 Posts
  • Assistant IT Manager: 27 Posts
  • Junior Electrical Engineer: 42 Posts
  • Junior Engineer: 16 Posts
  • Legal Supervisor: 6 Posts
  • Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Correspondence Clerk: 14 Posts
  • Store Assistant: 15 Posts
  • Junior Accounts Clerk: 28 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in CBT. The minimum qualifying marks for the test will be 40 percent of UR, 36.5 percent for BC, 34 percent for EBC and 32 percent for SC/ST/Female/ PHP (Divyang) candidates. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- for UR, BC and EBC candidates and 250/- for SC/ ST/ Female of Bihar domicile and Divyang candidates. The application fees will be accepted through online payment mode only. 

