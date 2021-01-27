IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies
employment news

CAG Recruitment 2021: Application begins for over 10,000 vacancies

The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.
Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
CAG Recruitment 2021.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) has invited applications for recruitment against over ten thousand vacancies for auditor and accountants.

There are a total of 10,811 vacancies including 6409 for auditor and 4402 vacancies for accountants. Aspirants can apply online till February 19.

Candidates will have to send the filled format to CAG office by speed post.

Who can apply:

Candidates holding a bachelor’s degree can apply for CAG recruitment 2021.

The candidate’s age limit is between 18 years to 27 years.

Pay Scale: 29,200 to 92,300

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP