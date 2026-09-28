Canara Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship portal at nats.education.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3500 posts in the organization.

Canara Bank to recruit for 3500 Apprentice posts, application begins on October 1 (Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

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The registration process will begin on October 1 and will end on October 17, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must have passed their Graduation not earlier than 01.01.2023 and not later than 01.09.2026 (both days inclusive).

Age Limit

The age limit to apply for the post is between 20 to 28 years as on the date of reckoning the eligibility i.e., Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1998 and not later than 01.09.2006 (both days inclusive).

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The merit list of those candidates who have applied will be prepared State wise in descending order on the basis of marks/percentage obtained in 12th Std (HSC/10+2)/ Diploma Examination. In case more than one candidate is having the same percentage, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order in the merit.

The minimum qualifying marks will not be less than 60% (55% for SC / ST /PwBD candidates) 12th Std (HSC/10+2)/ Diploma Examination.

Document Verification and test of local language will be conducted during Document Verification process.

Application Fee

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The application fee is ₹500/- for all category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

How to Apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Apprenticeship portal at nats.education.gov.in. Click on registration link and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.

Detailed Notification Here