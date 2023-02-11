CAPF, MHA to recruit 297 Medical Officer posts, registration begins February 15

Central Armed Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will start on February 15 and will close on March 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 297 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command): 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 185 posts

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 107 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates, whose online applications are found in order, will be issued e-admit card mentioning date, time and venue for ‘Documentation & Interview’ by a designated Board of Officers at the designated centers followed by Physical Standard Tests (PST) and Medical Examination Tests (MET), to assess their suitability for appointment in CAPFs & AR.

Application Fees

Male candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC and EWS category applying for recruitment to the above posts need to pay Rs. 400/- as application fee through online payment gateway system.