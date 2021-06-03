Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / CCI recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 posts for Engineers and officers
employment news

CCI recruitment 2021: Apply for 46 posts for Engineers and officers

CCI recruitment 2021: Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI Ltd) has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals for the post of Engineer and officer on Fixed term contract basis.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:50 PM IST
CCI recruitment 2021: The application process for 46 posts of engineer and officer in CCI is underway and the last day to apply is June 30.(Shutterstock)

Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI Ltd) has invited applications from qualified and experienced professionals for the post of Engineer and officer on Fixed term contract basis.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of CCI careers.

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 30.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 46 vacancies out of which 29 vacancies are for the post of Engineer and 17 vacancies are for the post of officer.

The initial tenure of the contract will be one year which may be extended to up to 3 years based on the performance of the incumbent.

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned vacancies should have a minimum of 2 years of experience post qualification.

CCI recruitment 2021: Age limit

35 years as of June 30, 2021

CCI recruitment 2021: Selection process

The eligible candidates will be shortlisted and called for an interview.

CCI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of CCI careers page at https://www.cciltd.in/

On the homepage click on the Advertisement

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link to apply

Key in basic details

Upload your photo and signature

Enter your experience details and submit the application

For educational qualification, experience, and other details check the official notification at https://www.cciltd.in/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cement corporation of india engineer jobs vacancy
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP