Central University of Rajasthan recruitment: 60 non- teaching positions on offer

Central University of Rajasthan: Applications are invited for various non teaching positions.
Central University of Rajasthan recruitment: 60 non- teaching positions on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 04:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Central University of Rajasthan has invited applications for 60 non- teaching positions in the university. The application process is underway and the last date for the online submission of application form is June 10 and the deadline for the submission of hard copy of the application form is June 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Central University of Rajasthan at www.curaj.ac.in.

Central University of Rajasthan recruitment application fee: The application fee is 1500 for General/OBC and EWS category.  The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD categories/ Women.

Direct link to apply here

Central university of Rajasthan recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Central University of Rajasthan at www.curaj.ac.in

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the recruitment tab

Look for the notification and sign in

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print out of the form

Following the submission of an online application, candidates must print the online application form and send it, along with any enclosures, including a fee payment receipt for the prescribed fee, in an envelope  duly superscripted "Application for the post of Post."

category _________________ ’’ to the following address:

Registrar

(Atten.: Recruitment Cell),

Central University of Rajasthan,

NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh,

District - Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan).

 

 

