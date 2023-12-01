CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 registration begins at psc.cg.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has begun the application process for CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 on December 1. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 30. interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 31 to January 3, 2023.

How to Apply for CGPSC State Service Examination 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CGPSC State Service preliminary examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2024 and the CGPSC (Main) examination 2024 will be conducted on June 13, 14, 15 and 16, 2024.

CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 application fee: For applicants from other states, the application fee is ₹400. There will be no application costs for candidates from Chhattisgarh. The only methods accepted for payment are debit card, credit card, and net banking.

Candidates who make modifications to their application between January 1 and January 3 must pay the ₹500 correction fee.

CGPSC State Service Examination 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill total of 242 vacancies.

CGPSC State Service Examination 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online application link

Next, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE APPLICATION OF STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2023 (FROM 01-12-2023 TO 30-12-2023 )”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print out for future reference.

Candidates can check detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON