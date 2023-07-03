Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Police Constable 2023 exam on July 23, admit card soon

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 03, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Chandigarh Police Constable ( Executives) 2023 exam will be conducted on July 23.

Chandigarh Police has released the exam schedule for the post of Constable (Executives). According to the notification, the examination will be conducted on July 23. The admit cards will be released in due course of time at chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

“All candidates who have applied for recruitment against the posts of Constable (Executive) are informed that written OMR-based examination will be held on Sunday, 23rd July 2023”, reads the official notification.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 700 vacancies of Constable (Executive) posts.

Notification here

Chandigarh Police Constable (Executive) admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, look for the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

