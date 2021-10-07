Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM posts
employment news

Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM posts

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM posts(File Photo / PTI)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for GM, AGM and Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chennai Metro Rail Limited on chennaimetrorail.org. The last date to apply online is till October 29, 2021. A total of 7 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
GM (Elevated Construction)1 Post 
GM (Underground Construction) 2 Posts 
AGM (Legal) 1 Post
DGM (Track) 1 Post
Manager (Track) 2 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

RELATED STORIES

Application Fees

The application fees for unreserved and candidates falling under other category is 300/- and SC/ST are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.50/. 

Where to Apply 

Prescribed application form along with the requisite documents must be forwarded only by hard copy to CMRL through Post/Courier addressed To Joint General Manager (Hr) Chennai Metro Rail Limited Cmrl Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600 107. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chennai Metro. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennai metro rail limited sarkari naukri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply for JRF and RA posts on drdo.gov.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins today, direct link here 

CSL recruitment 2021: 70 vacancies for Executive Trainees on offer

IBPS clerk 2021 recruitment notification released at ibps.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP