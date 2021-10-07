Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2021: Apply for GM, AGM posts

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for GM, AGM and Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Chennai Metro Rail Limited on chennaimetrorail.org. The last date to apply online is till October 29, 2021. A total of 7 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies GM (Elevated Construction) 1 Post GM (Underground Construction) 2 Posts AGM (Legal) 1 Post DGM (Track) 1 Post Manager (Track) 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two-stage process, interview followed by medical examination. The selection process will judge the candidate on different facets like knowledge, skills, comprehension, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

Application Fees

The application fees for unreserved and candidates falling under other category is ₹300/- and SC/ST are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.50/.

Where to Apply

Prescribed application form along with the requisite documents must be forwarded only by hard copy to CMRL through Post/Courier addressed To Joint General Manager (Hr) Chennai Metro Rail Limited Cmrl Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600 107. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Chennai Metro.