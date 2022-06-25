CIL recruitment 2022: Apply for 1050 MT vacancies, details here

Coal India limited or CIL has invited application for 1050 Management Trainee. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at coalindia.in.

CIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1050 vacancies out of which 699 vacancies are for mining, 160 for civil, 124 for Electronics & Telecommunication, and 67 for System and EDP.

CIL recruitment 2022 age limit: For candidates in the General (UR) and EWS categories, the maximum age is 30 as of May 31, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for OBC and SC/ST candidates.

CIL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category is ₹1180. The application fee is exempted for SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries.

CIL recruitment 2022 selection process: Candidates must have taken the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE - 2022) . Candidates will be shortlisted for further selection in a discipline-to-number ratio of 1:3 based on their GATE-2022 Scores/Marks and requirements. According to the GATE-2022 Scores/Marks, the final merit list will be prepared for each discipline.

Direct link to apply here

CIL recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of CIL at www.coalindia.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next click on the link that reads," Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score"

Register and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

