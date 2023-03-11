CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts
CME, Pune will recruit candidates for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply before March 15, 2023.
College of Military Engineering, Pune has invited applications from candidates for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should send a mail to the mentioned mail id on or before March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.
Interested candidates are requested to fwd their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in Mar 2023 and will also be initmated on e-mail/ telephone. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details.
Vacancy Details
Associate Professor
- Electrical Engineering: 1 post
Assistant Professor
- Electrical Engineering: 4 posts
- Electronics: 1 post
- Thermal Engineering: 11 posts
- Machine Design: 6 posts
- Physics: 2 posts
- Chemistry: 2 posts
- Computer Technology: 5 posts
- Structural Engg: 12 posts
- Soil Mechanics: 2 posts
- Water Resource Engg: 1 post
- Transportation Engg: 2 posts
- Construction Mgmt: 8 posts
- Environment Engg: 2 posts
- Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts
- Mathematics: 6 posts
- Geology: 1 post
- English: 1 post
- REVIT: 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Remuneration
- Associate Professor is ₹40,000/-
- Assistant Professor is ₹31,500/-