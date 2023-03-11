CME Pune to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

College of Military Engineering, Pune has invited applications from candidates for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should send a mail to the mentioned mail id on or before March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

Interested candidates are requested to fwd their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in Mar 2023 and will also be initmated on e-mail/ telephone. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details.

Vacancy Details

Associate Professor

Electrical Engineering: 1 post

Assistant Professor

Electrical Engineering: 4 posts

Electronics: 1 post

Thermal Engineering: 11 posts

Machine Design: 6 posts

Physics: 2 posts

Chemistry: 2 posts

Computer Technology: 5 posts

Structural Engg: 12 posts

Soil Mechanics: 2 posts

Water Resource Engg: 1 post

Transportation Engg: 2 posts

Construction Mgmt: 8 posts

Environment Engg: 2 posts

Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts

Mathematics: 6 posts

Geology: 1 post

English: 1 post

REVIT: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Remuneration

Associate Professor is ₹ 40,000/-

40,000/- Assistant Professor is ₹ 31,500/-

