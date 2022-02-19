Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 14 Chief & General Manager posts

Coal India Limited will recruit candidates for Chief Manager and General Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Coal India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Chief Manager and General Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Coal India on coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 14 posts in the organization. 

Candidates employed with Government / Semi-Govt. / Public Sector Undertaking / Autonomous body should produce No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the present employer along with the application. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Manager: 10 Posts
  • General Manager: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Selection process

Selection will be on the basis of Qualification, Experience as detailed above in Pt. No.(2)(B) and Personal Interview. Selection will be through shortlisting of eligible applications and Personal Interviews of the shortlisted eligible candidates. Shortlisting for interview will be purely provisional.

Where to apply 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send the filled up application form along with other details to Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.) Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156 before the last date mentioned above. 

