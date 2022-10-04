Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 31 Medical Executive posts

Coal India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Coal India at coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 27, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 31 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Medical Speciality/ Medical Specialist: 14 Posts

Sr. Medical Officer: 17 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

Sr. Medical Specialist: 42 years

Sr. Medical Officer: 35 years

Selection Process

The mode of selection will be based on personal interview as laid down in the ‘Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/ Subsidiary level” as available in CIL website as well as further amendment and clarification thereto. The selected candidates will be required to undergo initial medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Coal India.

Detailed Notification Here